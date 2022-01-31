Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 118,800 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) by 288.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion comprises about 1.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

GTX opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $451.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

