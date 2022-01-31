Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.