Apis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Semler Scientific makes up 4.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $69.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $470.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.