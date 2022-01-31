Apollo Currency Trading Down 9.4% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $40.90 million and $3.64 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00182639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073689 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00373976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.