Apollon Limassol Trading Up 10.4% This Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00004184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $531,037.25 and $16,057.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00181483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00373424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

