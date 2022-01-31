Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $199.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $184.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

