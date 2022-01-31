APY.Finance Trading Up 4.5% This Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $197,608.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.06800333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,078.10 or 1.00111133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052611 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,012,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

