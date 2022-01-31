Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aramark were worth $67,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Aramark by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aramark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,281,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK opened at $33.50 on Monday. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.