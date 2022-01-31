Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

