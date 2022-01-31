Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCH. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ARCH stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

