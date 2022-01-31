Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $625,000.

NASDAQ ATSPT opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

