Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $2,541,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $3,949,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

