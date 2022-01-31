Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

