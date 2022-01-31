Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $6.16 Million Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 278.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,007 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth $16,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 36.0% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 679,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 179,990 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 655,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAQ stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

