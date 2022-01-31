Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZWRK. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZWRK opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

