Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,590 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $151.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.47 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,541 shares of company stock worth $91,314,823. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

