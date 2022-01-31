Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $141.04 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

