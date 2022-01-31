Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NEM opened at $59.86 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,140,965 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.