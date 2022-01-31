Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,636 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $528,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,694,578 shares of company stock valued at $62,228,248. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

