Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARWR opened at $50.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

