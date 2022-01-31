Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 63,800 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZO stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

