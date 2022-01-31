Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.40 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 84.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

