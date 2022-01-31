Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

