Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN opened at $66.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

