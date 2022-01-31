Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 610,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 193.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

