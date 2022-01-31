Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 14,917 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $217,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

