Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $45,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $41.63 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

