Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 563,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.70 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

