Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $13.70 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,568,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

