Arvest Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $198.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.91 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

