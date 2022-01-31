Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.