ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in ASML by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 256.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $644.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

