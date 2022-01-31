Assemble Protocol (ASM) One Day Volume Tops $4.06 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.97 million and $4.06 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00112353 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.