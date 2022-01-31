Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

