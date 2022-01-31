Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $406.62 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.86 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.39 and a 200-day moving average of $445.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

