Assetmark Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

