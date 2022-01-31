Assetmark Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39,648 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $846.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $893.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

