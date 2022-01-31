Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 718,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after buying an additional 134,690 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 62,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 49,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 146,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

