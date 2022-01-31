Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,112 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $204.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.83 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average is $200.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

