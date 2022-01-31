Assetmark Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $134.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.08. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

