Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.14 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27.

