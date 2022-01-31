Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $204.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.83 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

