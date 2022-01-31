Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ATNX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 11,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,247. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 30,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Athenex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Athenex by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Athenex by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Athenex by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

