Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 32,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $610.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.07. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.55.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

