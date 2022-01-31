ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $40.64 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

