ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $40.64 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

