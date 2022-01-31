AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.