AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

