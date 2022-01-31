Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

AUPH traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,999. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

