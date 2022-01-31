Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AUS remained flat at $$9.70 on Monday. 74,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,609. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

