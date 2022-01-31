Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $203.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of ADP opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

